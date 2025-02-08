For the moment, my man of 2024 is Benjamin Netanyahu. No politician on the planet has done more for, not just Israel, but for the world in 2024. And no politician on the planet has suffered more abuse for doing the right thing in 2024. Israel is fighting a fight that the EU, NATO, and America should be waging.

Israel, a tiny enclave of less than seven million souls has taken on the Ummah, 50 million Arabs, and two billion Muslims. Yes, the threat today is Islam, not just some amorphous independent gaggle of religious nutters.

