The vessel, carrying 12 activists including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French MEP Rima Hassan, was intercepted without incident, and no injuries were reported. The passengers were unharmed, provided with food and water, and would be repatriated to their home countries.

The first thing this lying little Scandinavian told the press was, “IDF soldiers kidnapped me.” Give me a break! Kidnapped? Is this what a “kidnapped” person looks like? Getting a sandwich, water, and a free plane ticket to take her back home! How dare she say those words when there are real Israeli hostages who’ve been held in tunnels under Gaza in hellish conditions for over 600 days!

Read more >