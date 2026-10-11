I will end on this week’s good news.

First, Marco Rubio’s terrific speech which affirmed Western exceptionalism in every way. Second, the right’s surprise lead over the socialist left in Brazil. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro came out ahead of President Lula da Silva in the first round of their elections. (As Francis Pike pointed out to me on the phone, if he wins in Brazil, which has 49 per cent of South America’s population, it will make all of South America, bar a minority of countries, pro-American.) Third, Trump and Rubio’s sanctions announced on Friday on the appalling, corrupt globalist legal mafia that is the International Criminal Court (ICC). May they dismantle it altogether!

And last but not least, Trump at his best: being mercurial and unpredictable. When I read he’d done a deal over diesel with Putin, I had to laugh. Not cynically. Because it is not just for America, but a wake-up call to the rest of the world. To Zelensky to do a peace deal with Putin and to the hypocritical EU countries which still import Russian oil. A big nudge to both to do the right thing – a deal with Russia to end the war, and to start exploiting Europe’s own huge (fracking) gas reserves which means, of course, jettisoning suicidal Net Zero.

Maybe not such a bad week after all.

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Photo by Constantinos Kollias