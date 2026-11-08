My message to this company is simple: I reject your product and the agenda behind it. Keep it away from our children. And my message to parents is just as direct: stop waiting for somebody else to take responsibility.

Proverbs 22:6 tells us:

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

That responsibility belongs to us as parents. We cannot sit back, let others shape our children’s understanding of themselves, and then act shocked by what they have been taught. We have to be present, pay attention, and have the courage to say no.

Your children are depending on you.

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Comment: Linda Goudsmit

There are no words to describe the malevolence of the intentional campaign to destroy the most primary identity of a child––his/her sexual identity––including its reproductive potential. The institutional ideological insanity of “choosing” ones gender epitomizes the wrecking ball of political medicine and its deliberate destructive agenda––it is the inversion of medicine’s original, constructive mission to provide public health.

Any doctor, nurse, PA, psychologist, etc., etc., etc., who is involved in advancing this staggering abuse of children is ideologically indoctrinated, financially corrupt, just plain stupid, or a combination of the three. Children are every society’s most valuable resource. The Islamists use children as human shields, but in the West the globalists are using children to advance, establish, and populate citizens of globalism’s New World Order––the Unistate––where oneness will no longer refer to fusion with a higher power. Oneness will be reflected in the planetary, totalitarian, fusion of man and machine where one universal language, one universal race, one universal sexual identity, etc., etc., etc. will be its binary rulers/ruled infrastructure. Unimaginable to most people, the technocratic Unistate is globalism’s ideological paradise. Presented for our own good, of course, it is the most colossal humanitarian hoax ever perpetrated.