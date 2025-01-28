As we commemorate this somber occasion, we pay tribute to the undying spirit of the Jewish community. We reaffirm our commitment to educating our children and every future generation about the horrors that took place within the confines of Auschwitz and other concentration and death camps. We renew our resolve to end anti-Semitism and religious bigotry of all forms. We proudly reassert our strong bonds of friendship with the State of Israel. And we declare the timeless truth that every human being is a child of God and inherently worthy of dignity and respect.
There is a reason why the built the concentration camps in the country sides. To hide what they were doing. The radical left ideology driven poorly thought out common sense policies of today, will have consequences (poison shot mandates, woke nonsense, firing people for speaking the Truth). Then, instead of admitting their mistakes or helping those life’s they’ve ruined, oh we’re the government and we need to save your pension money, but we’ve got a good solution for you, called euthanasia, you’ll die but we’ll save money and won’t have to admit to the modern day concentration camps we’ve created all around a once strong, connected, proud, free, happy and healthy people. Do your jobs governments, hospitals and many other institutions!