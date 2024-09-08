The 377,000-member FPO joins the International Union of Police Associations and the National Association of Police Organizations in endorsing Trump.

The former president repeated his past promises to restore funding to police agencies, indemnify police officers against unfair legal action for doing their jobs, seal the U.S.-Mexico border, and conduct the largest deportation operation in the nation’s history. Trump also said he would push for a mandatory 10-year prison term for “anyone guilty of human smuggling,” along with a life sentence for those guilty of trafficking children and the death penalty for drug dealers and “anyone who kills a police officer.”

Read more >