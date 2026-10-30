On November 1, a major international release of the antisemitic propaganda film “NAZA” will begin. The film is expected to be widely distributed around the world, becoming a powerful propaganda attack targeting the Jewish people, Israel, and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

A group of outstanding Israeli filmmakers has produced a documentary titled “NAZA: The Real Story” — a pro-Israel film that is already available to watch. It features firsthand testimonies from IDF soldiers and footage filmed directly on the battlefield. It presents a completely different reality that directly contradicts the narrative promoted by the antisemitic film.

Filmed at night on the rooftops of Tel Aviv, this Israeli documentary presents interviews about the Gaza war.

Watch here >