BOOM has pointed out that private investment in these additional energy sectors does not generate sufficient returns even with the current, massive governmental subsidies available and is therefore non sensical in the long run. Many alternative energy ventures and their private investors are discovering this for themselves as the story unfolds. Share prices are collapsing across the board for almost all companies in the sector and have been for some considerable time. Private investors are running for the exits because there is no bright future coming of glowing investment returns in so-called “alternative”, “renewable” energy.

Eventually, BOOM expects there will be no private investors willing to place capital at risk in the alternative energy sector. Then the harsh financial reality will have become obvious to everyone, not just to BOOM and BOOM readers. On that day, the fact that alternative energy cannot attract private investment will lead to the obvious conclusion that the State, the promoters, will have to cover the cost of the entire Net Zero Forever adventure. The State will then have to fund all the manufacture, installation and maintenance costs of the renewable energy dream and the extended grid (forever). And the companies that support the global supply chains required will all become fully dependent upon Government largesse for their revenues.

Read more >