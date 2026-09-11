Muslims do not come to a new country to assimilate, they come in to infiltrate and conquer. That’s what they do. That’s what they’ve done around the world for the past 1,400 years. That’s who they are. The United States is criticized for their colonialism in its past, but for some reason, we cannot criticize the colonialism by Muslims. The biggest colonialist in the world are Muslims. They took over 55 countries in the Middle East and around the world. They infiltrated, they seize power, and they slaughtered all the people who weren’t Muslims. Muslims have done 10 times worse than what the United States of America has ever been accused of doing. And they’re continuing to do it in Europe and they’re trying to do it here in America.

9/11 was not a single event. It was not what Ilhan Omar called it, “someone did something”. It was the opening salvo of Muslims’ war on the West. Right after 911, we started our war terror. We went out into the world, rooting out Islamic terrorism everywhere, wherever we could find it. And while we were doing that, the Muslims have slowly but surely embedded themselves into our country. Not assimilating into our culture, but embedding themselves into the country. Everything that they do is designed to take down the West and to take down the United States. There is a reason why they hold their prayer meetings in the middle of the streets in cities in the United States. There is a reason why they are targeting women in the West to rape them. They are barbarians and they have no recognizable moral code. They live by an immoral code. It’s all about conquering. These are medieval people with a medieval mindset. And they are winning.

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