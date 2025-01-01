New Year’s celebrations turned to horror in New Orleans after an ARAB MUSLIM JIHADIST with U.S. citizenship, rammed a large truck into the crowd at the city’s iconic Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 15 and injuring 35 others. The ISIS (Islamic State)-supporting jihadist murderer has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar. He was killed in a firefight that injured two police officers.

