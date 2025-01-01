NEW ORLEANS: New Year’s “Vehicle Jihad” terror attack kills 10 (just raised to 15 now) and injures dozens more
New Year’s celebrations turned to horror in New Orleans after an ARAB MUSLIM JIHADIST with U.S. citizenship, rammed a large truck into the crowd at the city’s iconic Bourbon Street, killing at least
10 15 and injuring 35 others. The ISIS (Islamic State)-supporting jihadist murderer has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar. He was killed in a firefight that injured two police officers.