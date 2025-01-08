During 2024, the race for northern routes intensified. The Northern Corridor project promoted by Russia and China has reopened interest in the Arctic and the Poles, prompting the newly-elected US President Trump to take up the issue immediately. Let us try to understand the reasons for a possible ‘Arctic War’.

The infamous North is always little thought of. At the North Pole is Father Christmas’s village with his Elves producing presents for good children, but nothing more. We are used to looking at the world map from the side of the equator, but if we try to look ‘from above’, putting the Pole in the middle, the spatial view of the earth’s geography allows us to make very different considerations.

The Arctic as a macro-region covers some 14 million square kilometres and hosts as yet uncalculated reserves of hydrocarbons, precious metals and rare earths.

