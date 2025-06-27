Joseph Conrad (“Heart of Darkness”) told us that the line between barbarism and civilisation runs through every heart, whether the skin above it is black or white. Modern realities on Globalisation, Globalism, human trafficking, open borders and mass migration tell us that so long as strenuous efforts to build walls don’t exist, the compartments of First World and Third World are now effectively meaningless. Child bodies slain in voodoo practices have floated down the Thames in London. The muezzin’s call floats above the streets of Paris. The flags of Hamas and global intifada fly from windows in New York.

These three greatest cities of the West are all Third World shit-holes now, if we are bluntly honest, made so by those who claim to have enriched and ennobled us, turned dangerous and filthy and dark by those who most pretend that these places are even more shining, utopian and advanced than they ever were before.

