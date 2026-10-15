If you’re shocked at images from France...remember, liberals voted for this!



If you’re shocked at “Long Live Hamas” chants yesterday at the NYC October 7th vigil....remember, liberal voters voted for the import of this savagery.



If you are wondering why city councils give permits for “From the River to the Sea” barbarian protests in every western city, including on October 7th...remember, your liberal friends voted for this.



If you’re cheering on the heroic rescues of flights by Israelis, instead of pondering the lax laws that allow Islamic pilots to come anywhere close to international flights’ aircraft controls...you’ve been conditioned to love only the mere survival, the mere avoidance of death at the hands of Islam....all as a result of your liberal pals who voted for this abomination.



If you’re too scared to voice obvious truths about Islam and have to resort to made-up fictional words like “Islamism”, “Islamist” and “radical vs moderate” Islam....remember, liberal voters voted to put these overt falsehoods in your mouth to protect Islam from any criticism.



If you’re sick about Qatar and other Islamic money funding elite universities, Jewish students and Jewish shops/business harassment, Jewish deaths by terrorism, multiplying violent pro-Palestinian/pro-Hamas shake-ups on every street corner and all the bullying of Jews that goes along with it...remember, proud liberals voted for this.



If you can’t stand the smirks on Mamdani’s, AOC’s, Omar’s faces....remember, even Jewish liberals voted for them! In Canada, liberal Jewish Canadians voted and promoted NDP’s Avi Lewis, the Yom Kippur apologist for Jews!



If your stomach turns at the sight of Mark Carney, his anti-Israel policies, his tax-payer funding of Gaza terrorists, his pathetic elbows up game with Trump, and his destruction of Canada ....remember....who voted for him and his delinquent drama predecessor? Every eastern and western Canadian liberal, every teachers union, every board member of Jewish federations, every “compassionate” TDS sufferer of liberal pursuasion.



If you spend your time worrying and uttering plural pronouns to appease mental disease in single and rare individuals, if you signed emails with your pronouns, held the flag of “Global Warming is a result of man” over our heads, and if you spent even a second of time spreading anti-Trump Derangement Syndrome....remember, YOU got us here!



If you couldn’t predict the reaction to October 7th a mile away, and exactly why and how the world made Israel its favorite pariah...you might be a liberal.



If you are scratching your head about what is happening in the EU, the anti-semitic UK and its pathetic government, the Swedish 30% Muslim population, the iron fences around every European synagogue....remember, the enlightened European liberal voted for all this every single day and twice on October 7th.



If you’re still sitting around dazed with glossed over eyes telling your friends “I just don’t know if I trust Trump going forward”...remember, you have lied to yourself and others for over 10 years now because you are a “Low IQ individual”. Lying to yourself to save face is dug-in obtuse liberalism - this circus is all you’re capable of.



If you don’t understand how/when/why the Judeo-Christian continents began their transformation to Islam and political favoritism of Islam as an expansive electoral bloc...and you still think we can turn this ship around....you’re definitely a lib, not a mathematician, not a historian, a devoid of all powers of reason lib.



If you don’t understand why American Democrat Socialists are multiplying, Hasan Pikers have a bullhorn, the Red/Green alliance is getting stronger, El-Sayed spews antisemitic blood libel to score favourability points, UK elects the most anti-Semitic government and dozens of Muslim mayors, and social media zombies invent genocides and parrot every anti-Israel/anti-Jewish rhetoric and lies....you are the prototype of liberal sickness. If you don’t know what or of whom I’m talking about ...you are the very infection and definition of a Greek word “idiot”. Look it up.



If you’ve been hiding your Magen David and staying out of the conversation....you’re worse than a liberal.



If you didn’t see any of this coming like a bullet train towards you and your children....you are a star-studded liberal. We formally thank you for all your excruciatingly wrong positions and world-destroying votes you’ve cast to bring us here - to our knees before Stone Age Islam and the runaway liberal pandemic.



The road to hell was paved with good intentions? No.

It was paved by emotionally volatile/low IQ/critical-thinking stunted/acceptance-seeking/suicidal-empathy liberal voters in every Judeo-Christian corner of the world....artists, professors, lawyers, teachers, rabbis and priests, doctors and every other foul scent of so-called intelligentsia.



Welcome to self-made stone age.

Every great empire throughout history imploded by its own undoing.

Author: Valerie Sobel

October 12, 2026