So let me just end by saying this. It is not ‘far right’, ‘Islamophobic’ or ‘hateful’ to talk openly and honestly about the mass rape of white girls by Pakistani Muslim men. It is not ‘far right’ to ask why our elected politicians failed so visibly on this issue. And it is not ‘far right’ to demand a fresh national inquiry into what will go down as the biggest scandal in our national history, or to demand (in my view) the deportation of convicted dual national groomers who should be removed from our country and that British nationals who engage in this activity be given life sentences without parole.

Read more >