Donald Trump has threatened to annex Canada by economic force today at a press conference at Mar-A-Lago after weeks of taunting Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor of the 51st state". This is an escalation in rhetoric from Donald Trump and one of the first open threats of annexation in perhaps over 100 years by an incoming US President. All of this comes at a time when Canada has a prorogued parliament with a lame duck prime minister and essentially no cabinet.

This is not a joke anymore and it should not be laughed at. Canada needs a leader right now and a parliament in session. Enough is enough.

