Donald Trump has threatened to annex Canada by economic force today at a press conference at Mar-A-Lago after weeks of taunting Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor of the 51st state". This is an escalation in rhetoric from Donald Trump and one of the first open threats of annexation in perhaps over 100 years by an incoming US President. All of this comes at a time when Canada has a prorogued parliament with a lame duck prime minister and essentially no cabinet.
This is not a joke anymore and it should not be laughed at. Canada needs a leader right now and a parliament in session. Enough is enough.
Me thinks, it is because ----> https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/12/31/new-steps-towards-arctic-war/ <-----Artic War with Russia ----> why USA wants to own Greenland as well. But can USA afford it with 32 trillion dollars in depth? And Canada ---> https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/trudeau-flushing-and-the-north-american <--- Impotant - historical context
The Crown Corporation of Canada is owned by China. Trudeau sold it to the CCP under the Asian Bank November 2022. The US may declare war on Canada but they will be fighting with the 1 million Chinese troops that Trudeau started bringing in since 2018. In addition, Chinada is bankrupt - over $60 billion worth that Trudeau gave to the Ukraine along with ALL our military equipment, to protect his bioweapon factories. And there is more you likely didn't know about "Oh Canada!... The Illusion"
https://open.substack.com/pub/sterry448/p/canada-is-a-foreign-government-not?r=pvup8&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true