The United States needs to reassess its policy toward Gaza and Iran. Peace arrangements that leave Hamas and Iran armed, organized and capable of rebuilding their military infrastructures is not a lasting peace arrangement. It is a temporary pause that allows both Hamas and Iran to prepare for more massacres against Israel and everyone else

There can be no more fake “Munich, the Sequel” “deals” that only one side, the US, has any intention of keeping. Trump urgently needs to finish these two jobs. If he does, he will go down in history as the greatest president ever. The first is to ensure that the Gaza Strip -- for both the people there and the entire region -- is neutralized from terror forever. The second, as he originally promised, is to liberate the Iranian people -- and again, the entire region -- from a catastrophic regime.

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