THIS WAS the week I came back down to earth with a bump after the euphoria and sheer relief of Trump’s victory; that feeling that the pendulum was at last swinging back to freedom from wokedom. The bump was, however, hard. The harsh reality of Stalinist Starmer’s police state here, and no sign of any new dawn.

For Tommy Robinson it’s the start of his fourth week in prison. He has eight months and one week to go surviving solitary confinement ‘down the block’ in HMP Woodhill’s segregation unit. Rebel News’s Ezra Levant, one of his few lifelines with the outside world, visited him after the first 15 days of this hell, saying he was OK for the moment. It is distressing.

