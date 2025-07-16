Non-citizen johns shouldn't get sentence discounts for their crimes
An Ontario resident tried to buy sex from what he thought was a 15-year-old. He was given a conditional discharge to help him stay in Canada
Justice Paul Thomas O’Marra concluded, “A conviction would lead to severe collateral consequences, such as jeopardizing his immigration status, delaying his citizenship, and preventing him from sponsoring his wife, which would likely result in their separation. These consequences would be disproportionate to the offence and would undermine his rehabilitative progress.”
