The Norwegian government isn’t alone in declaring its intention to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant should they set foot on its nation’s soil. Ireland – which, like Norway, recently rewarded Hamas for its October 7 atrocities by recognizing Palestinian sovereignty – has also said that it would put Netanyahu behind bars. So, shamefully, have Canada, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Switzerland. Nor would the British government, now in the hands of the insipid Labourite Keir Starmer. Senator Tom Cotton, for his part, referred to the ICC’s prosecutor, British lawyer Karim Khan, who’d called for the arrest warrants, as “a deranged fanatic” and commented: “Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these outlaw warrants.”

