Not Bluffing, Trump on North American Defense
The Trump Administration is serious about bolstering the Defense of North America from the Panama Canal to the Arctic Ocean. Some have suggested this is a reincarnation of the 19thcentury Monroe Doctrine but that is a facile interpretation of the facts. We are a long way from the blustering of President Monroe in 1823. The world has turned over many times since. Trump’s instincts on defense of North America are sound and rooted in a desire to avoid war. Yes, avoid war. Hear me out.