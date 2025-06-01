Not Through Me
CPAC Hungary is coming up, and Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff will be there. She sends the following message about her new initiative.
Many of you have stood with me for nearly two decades — through my legal battle, public advocacy, and writings. You’ve supported me during the most difficult chapter of my life, and for that I remain deeply grateful.
Today, I’m honored to share a project born from conviction and urgency: the launch of my new educational framework for mothers, Not Through Me.