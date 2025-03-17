October 25 2025: Christine Lagarde says the EU will accelerate Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) installation
Permanent green digital slavery.
“President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, announces that a European Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is being accelerated to being in October 2025. She says that “it seems to the agnostics or the sceptics to be more relevant and more of an imperative now, than ever before”.
FYI that will be the Carney carnage story for Canada too.
On his first day in office, our newly elected Prime Minister chooses to start his European trip rather than crossing Canada and showing any interest in its citizens.
With Mark Carney's selection the central banks are declaring that they are now taking direct control over the world. Mark “Carnage” is a central banker hell bent on replacing the dollar with a new "green" digital central currency, AKA economic slave bracelet. CBDCs will be the end of freedom as we know it. Here’s how:
HELL ON EARTH IS COMING WITH CBDCs: https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14
Legarde: ECB CBDC Will Grant Us A Limited Amount of Control, Cash Transactions Above €1000 Illegal: https://old.bitchute.com/video/kuzkLnoAm3kY
If We Do Not STOP This, We WILL Be Slaves - Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): https://old.bitchute.com/video/UWP4lzVPSNNz
BIS Chief Agustin Carstens: You Will Not Use Our CBDCs Without Our Permission (In Real Time): https://old.bitchute.com/video/mLVkHURKZp3S
Globalists Are Destroying the World So That The Total Control System Known As The CBDC May Cometh: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Dpw191Prg7xH
Minneapolis Fed Chair Neel Kashkari Explains Why CBDCs Are Slavery, No American Should Want Them: https://old.bitchute.com/video/fvHCVQkTY14Z
COVID Thesis - Anti-Thesis - Synthesis: Vaccine Passport, Social Credit, Carbon Footprint, CBDC: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ipyQwJyudlLh
Meet The Real Mark Carney, Canada's New Prime Minister, Angel of Economic Carnage, Believer in Destroying West, CBDC Harbinger of Ending Freedom: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-99293397
This is why Carney the Clown flew off to Europe. The screws are coming hard and fast. This man is not our elected PM. Did this swine call an election. He has no right going anywhere until he is elected. Not selected. Wake up Canadians