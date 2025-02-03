Had I been in the UK on Saturday, I would certainly have attended the Tommy Robinson "Stop the Isolation" rally in London, at which many old friends were present - Kathy Gyngell, Sammy Woodhouse, Norman Fenton... Mr Robinson is being held in solitary confinement for eighteen months - and the evil Starmer regime is now denying him any visitors whatsoever. For purposes of comparison, just in case Sir Keir the celebrated "human rights" lawyer has forgotten, Nelson Mandela on Robben Island was put in solitary only for short periods when they found him in possession of smuggled newspaper clippings and was permitted one visitor every six months.

