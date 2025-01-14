On Becoming a Dhimmi in Canada
While our government sends more money to Ukraine and pays for hotels for refugees, Canadians move into homes with their families. This nightmare won't begin to end until we:
-Return to their countries at least 5 million foreigners
-Place a total moratorium on immigration
-Take back control of our institutions
-End the fiscal hemorrhaging, and
-Rebuild our national identity.
It will take at least a generation to begin to rebuild our once-great country. We are a nation on the brink.