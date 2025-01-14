While our government sends more money to Ukraine and pays for hotels for refugees, Canadians move into homes with their families. This nightmare won't begin to end until we:

-Return to their countries at least 5 million foreigners

-Place a total moratorium on immigration

-Take back control of our institutions

-End the fiscal hemorrhaging, and

-Rebuild our national identity.

It will take at least a generation to begin to rebuild our once-great country. We are a nation on the brink.

