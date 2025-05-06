On election night, CBC shamelessly cheered on Mark Carney
The commentary and physical mannerisms from panellists communicated distaste for a Conservative win
"Election night coverage showed that CBC still has not gotten the message that conservatives exist in Canada, making up around as much of the voting population as liberals, and that upholding principles of fair journalism as a Crown media outlet would require including that ideological diversity without gloom when Conservatives do well or laughter when they do not."