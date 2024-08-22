Once tools are available to suppress, punish, and intimidate speech, there is no shortage of people willing to use them. Canada’s Online Harms Act is also expected to be passed before the year is out. It will give a new Digital Safety Commission, the police, and the Human Rights Commission a whole new set of powers to patrol and govern what can be said and what will be punished when spoken or posted. Expect those tools to be employed with a great deal of enthusiasm.

