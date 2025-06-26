Only in Canada would government alter its national flag to promote
Somebody should tell the government of Canada there is only one Canadian flag.
Maybe some inside the federal government need a lesson on what is a legal Canadian flag and what isn’t. Regulations say it should be red on each end, white in the middle with a red maple leaf. Yet, for some reason on the @Canada X account with 1.1 million followers, a flag was posted with the red ends in rainbow colours which are synonymous with the Pride month of June.
In the case of Hamilton’s Gilgeous-Alexander, he wrapped himself in the proper Canadian flag when he celebrated with Oklahoma City Thunder fans at their parade. Canadian, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, becomes the fourth player in NBA history to win MVP, Finals MVP, a scoring title and play for a champion in the same season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it once, Michael Jordan then did it four times, and Shaquille O’Neal was the last entrant into that fraternity — until now. The 26-year-old Canadian is atop the basketball world now in almost every way imaginable. He wrapped himself I the proper Canadian flag.
The Canadian flag is the Canadian flag. It’s iconic. Don’t change it. Don’t defile it. Celebrate it, as it is.