Maybe some inside the federal government need a lesson on what is a legal Canadian flag and what isn’t. Regulations say it should be red on each end, white in the middle with a red maple leaf. Yet, for some reason on the @Canada X account with 1.1 million followers, a flag was posted with the red ends in rainbow colours which are synonymous with the Pride month of June.

In the case of Hamilton’s Gilgeous-Alexander, he wrapped himself in the proper Canadian flag when he celebrated with Oklahoma City Thunder fans at their parade. Canadian, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, becomes the fourth player in NBA history to win MVP, Finals MVP, a scoring title and play for a champion in the same season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it once, Michael Jordan then did it four times, and Shaquille O’Neal was the last entrant into that fraternity — until now. The 26-year-old Canadian is atop the basketball world now in almost every way imaginable. He wrapped himself I the proper Canadian flag.

The Canadian flag is the Canadian flag. It’s iconic. Don’t change it. Don’t defile it. Celebrate it, as it is.

