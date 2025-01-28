U.S. billionaire Elon Musk publicly reiterated his support for lternative for Germany (AfD) during the party’s election campaign launch in Halle on Saturday, urging European nations to take back control from Brussels and reject multiculturalism/mass Muslim immigration.

“I believe it is very important that people are proud to be German. This is very important. And it’s good to be proud of German culture and German values,” Musk told the crowd as he warned against embracing “a kind of multiculturalism that waters everything down.” The X owner insisted that Germany and other European countries should preserve their cultural identity.

