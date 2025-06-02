The late, great, anti-immigration British politician Enoch Powell, when once asked by a barber how he would like to have his hair cut, is alleged to have replied, “In silence.” In this, as in so many other matters, Enoch was right.

When most people visit their local barbershop or hair salon, they go there with one aim and one aim only: to get their bloody hair cut. If various eco-loons out there today get their way, however, customers may soon walk out wishing they had just had their bloody throats cut instead. A covert new program of exploiting such innocuous-seeming institutions to indoctrinate their customers into a state of extreme climate despair is now reaching its ominous Green-dyed extensions out across the Western world. Pretty soon only the terminally bald will be able to escape its soul-rotting clutches.

