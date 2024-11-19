The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) ruled in a Disciplinary Tribunal that Dr. Mark Trozzi is guilty of professional misconduct, dishonourable conduct, and incompetence in the practice of medicine, as stated in a press release from his lawyer, Michael Alexander.

Dr. Trozzi’s verdict comes in light of his outspoken questioning of the government's COVID-19 edicts, including having the audacity to issue medical exemptions for novel mRNA COVID-19 injections in support of a patient's right to decline medical treatment, a right protected by the Ontario Health Care Consent Act and section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

