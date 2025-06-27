ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
3h

An oxymoron I would say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Colette Prefontaine's avatar
Colette Prefontaine
2h

If there was declining trust before in government institutions, especially health Canada they did nothing to reverse that trend by hiring a chemical engineer for the job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture