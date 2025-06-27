Sue Ann Levy writes, "Mark Carney just appointed a morbidly obese woman to the position of president of the Public Health Agency of Canada."

Hamzawi is also a practicing Muslim who wears a headscarf. I have no issue with that, except to say that it seems meritocracy was not involved in the choice. The choice should be about looking the part and practicing what one preaches. Do our officials who appointed her to the job think she will command respect as a representative of Canada’s Health Agency? Or maybe they don’t care.

DEI is clearly more important under the Liberals and Carney, who has picked up right where Justin Trudeau left off.

