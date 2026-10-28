Before Mark Carney reinvented himself as a build, baby, builder, he was best known for his plan to hijack the world’s financial infrastructure in the fight against climate change. That was the specific aim of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which Carney co-founded with billionaire Michael Bloomberg in 2021, and something he habitually promoted as a central banker, Wall Street executive and pundit before becoming prime minister.

The question facing Canadians today is whether this busy new version of Carney has truly replaced the older GFANZ version. Or if it’s just a ruse. For clues, we can look to Europe, where Carney claims Canada’s future lies.

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