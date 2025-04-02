Being forced to listen to the loud and offensive ‘Islamic Call to Prayer’ blasted from loudspeakers five times a day, EVERYDAY, is the least of these Texas residents’ fears about the massive 400-acre “Epic City” Muslim complex being developed near Dallas

For hours, the Collin County Commissioners Court heard dozens of speakers pleading with them to deny the East Plano Islamic Center or EPIC, permits needed to build a city for Muslims that’s meant to be ‘the epicenter of Islam in America’ by organizers. FURIOUS opponents of a proposed Muslims-Only city in Texas flooded a public meeting Monday in hopes of stopping a controversial Islamic compound from getting necessary permits to begin construction.

Read more >