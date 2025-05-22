The Western Democracies have been under attack for decades. It began in the early1960’s when American radical youth began their “make love not war” drug parties. Many of those same radicals are now professors in American universities.

Canada is no different; examples of university professors in Canada and their leftist ideology took place when Justin Trudeau began his green new deal promoting wind and solar energy in which his ultimate goal was to destroy Western Canada’s energy industry. Their behaviour was clearly illustrated when dozens of Canadian university professors, including several from Alberta universities, signed a letter to Trudeau in full support of his plan. Their support for the leftist Liberal government has continued even though Canada’s economy has been ruined.

Another example of university socialist ideology was tenured professor and medical doctor David Fisman of the university of Toronto, whose fraudulent promotion of covid vaccinations said; “a pandemic wave in Ontario will be driven by unvaccinated young adults” and a 2020 school reopening would cause “illness and deaths” that have proven to be complete lies, yet Dr. Fisman was paid by the Trudeau government to deliver reports that confirmed vaccinations were necessary! Dr. Timothy Caulfield of the University of Alberta was paid by Canada’s Public Health Agency to promote the necessity of covid vaccines. The coercion of frightened Canadians was complete because tyranny is not possible without cowardly compliance.

What Canadians must begin to understand is that the behaviour of the Trudeau government supported by our universities, is an introduction to “Communism without the revolution” introduced by Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci in his Prison Notebooks, in which he wrote the following statement; “Western Capitalist’s power and hegemony rests in it’s institutions, churches, schools, media, Hollywood, the military and political parties”, the introduction of Gramsci’s note has come to be known as the “long march through the institutions”.

This Gramsci doctrine was an expansion of Russian Communist Sergey Nechayev, whose writings have come to be known as the “Catechism of the revolutionist” that includes the statement, “The revolutionary must penetrate everywhere; into the higher and middle classes, houses of commerce, churches, aristocracy, the bureaucracy, literature, even the military”.

In America, the Biden administrations Secretary of Transportation is one Peter Buttigieg, a committed Communist and helps the Biden/Obama/Clinton clique promote such destructive ideas as Critical Race Theory, BLM, Antifa and the divisive ideas of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), already embedded in the Trudeau governments administrative non-elected bureaucracy and senior military officer class, all of which creates the opposite result among the voters, where national division has been created intentionally.

In China, the Peoples Liberation Army has become very involved in biotechnology where recently a number of University of Florida students were suspected of an alleged multi million dollar scheme to illegally ship toxins to China. We now know that the Chinese Communist Party has been engaged in interfering with several elections in Canada which Trudeau refuses to investigate. These activities by the Obama administration and Trudeau’s own silence on Chinese government interference proves these are not coincidences when one remembers that Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Justin's father, was a committed Communist and had long been a member of the socialist Fabian Society whose well known members included George Bernard Shaw and Harold Laski.

It is instructive to remember that Nechayev categorized society with descriptions of how to recognize those who could help to infiltrate society with Marxist doctrine. Examples include Bill Ayers, an Obama friend and mentor. Ayers was the leader of the Weather Underground, a radical organization with killings and bombings in its repertoire. Ironically, Ayers remains free and is today a respected University professor! Why? Obama was also mentored by American Communist party member Frank Marshall Davis and Obamas administration was comprised of many Communist sympathizers from his days in Chicago. Much of Obamas “green energy program” of tax subsidized $80 billion dollars ended up in the pockets of Democratic party political donors or Democratic politicians themselves.

Canadians should remember that Obama spoke to a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament at Trudeau’s request. This was no coincidence. American radical Saul Alinsky published one of the leftist political warfare reference books called; “Rules for Radicals”. (Alinsky was deeply admired by Hillary Clinton). One of Alinskys recommended rules was to ridicule anyone who was not a Marxist radical. Is it not another coincidence that Trudeau continually ridicules anyone who disagrees with him as a racist, radical or misogynist that occurred regularly during the Truckers Freedom Convoy.

This brief history of Marxism, Communism, Fabianism or what many university political science professors now call Social Democracy (Marxism without the revolution), are all aimed at accomplishing the same goal; that of continuing the Communist indoctrination of North Americas children, youth and university students. So far Gramsci's “long march through the institutions” has worked to perfection and unless we stop it, it will continue.

Today's issues include the Communist infiltrated United Nations with its Agenda 2030, the IPCC continuing it’s insidiously nefarious and absolutely incorrect promotion of a climate crisis and the Trudeau governments success at creating a deeply divided country.

To survive North America must regain (and retain), its cultural heritage, it’s Judeo-Christian morality, it’s conservative minded God given human rights such as freedom of speech, its willingness to invest in its wealth of natural resources and above all, North Americans must be willing to return to what got us here in the first place; A willingness to return to the principles of hard work, self reliance and the unity of family.

I write from personal experience with Communist countries; Soviet East Germany and Nicolai Ceausescu’s Romania, where I have many relatives from my fathers side of the family. The visits and conversations I’ve had with these people for many years has been very enlightening with regard to the evil of Marxist totalitarian regimes.

Lloyd Leugner CD, Warrant Officer (Retired), Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers, Member, Veterans4Freedom, Cochrane Alberta Canada

