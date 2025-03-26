Most perverse of all, migration judges have effectively decided that being a paedophile should actually increase your chances of gaining asylum in Britain. Last month, it emerged that another Pakistani paedophile could not be deported on ‘human rights’ grounds. After he was convicted for preying on ‘barely pubescent girls’, he was supposed to have been deported in 2022. But a judge overruled this decision, due to the fact that his family (understandably) took a ‘dim view’ of his crimes. Being a paedophile, it was ruled, would thus cause him ‘significant difficulties’ in Pakistan.

Read more >