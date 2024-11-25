Some very positive things are happening in the world. Within days of being elected, Donald Trump announced his plan to deport illegal migrants en masse and revoke Joe Biden’s policies on gender-affirming care, and he appointed regenerative farmer Joel Salatin to the USDA. What we saw in America last week was not just a shift to a new political regime but a powerful mandate from a people who said “Enough is enough.”

At some point, the intricately woven, but ultimately thin, woke narratives all started to fray. Americans are done being ignored, they are done being told they are racist, sexist, fascist; they are done being fed a legion of well-orchestrated lies, being told their common sense is unsophisticated and dangerous; they are done being a pawn in someone else’s game. What that election did is it created a shift where we are no longer in the minority. We aren’t crazy or fringe. We are just simply human.

