PAGING ALL TERRORISTS! Thousands of Hezbollah fighters injured, at least nine dead in Lebanon when their new pagers all simultaneously explode
Thousands of Hezbollah terrorists were injured in southern Lebanon on Tuesday when their new pagers all simultaneously exploded — causing horrifying wounds to their groins and hands as the devices detonated on their belts and in their pockets. Lebanese officials said 2,800 people were injured and nine killed in what Hezbollah officials claimed was an attack by Israel.