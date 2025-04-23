George Zimmerman was acquitted on July 13, 2013. He should never have been arrested. He was a victim of a vicious, unprovoked assault. Had he not shot Trayvon Martin, he likely would have been beaten to death.

Sensing an opportunity in the acquittal, three longtime Marxist community organizers — Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi — launched the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement the following day. The BLM movement owes a lot to Pam Bondi. Without her caving to the mob, BLM would not exist. There would have been no Ferguson riots and likely no George Floyd riots.

