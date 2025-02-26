One of the greatest heroes of humanity in our time, Calin Georgescu, was arrested this morning in a desperate attempt by the criminal Deep State to maintain their tyrannical grip on the people of Europe. Calin has been working as a top official in the United Nations for two decades and observed firsthand how they are a platform for the criminal billionaires of the World Economic Forum to establish world domination. ﻿He exposed how the UN is involved in pedophilia, and is directing many of the world’s largest criminal operations.

His heroism is an example for the entire world, as he is facing giants of corruption, supported by billions of dollars, while he only has volunteers to help him.

