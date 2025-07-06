The globalist predators, many funded through the corruption of USAID, are advancing sexual terrorism in the United States in their attempt to legalize pedophilia––the soul murder of your children––to destroy their selfness and groom them for life in the totalitarian globalist Unistate.

The legalization of pedophilia is the medium and the message for total societal collapse––the endgame of the sexualization of children. It is the politics of pedophilia.

Read more >