“The Liberals were headed for extinction. It was going to be the worst defeat of a governing party in Canada ever. They might have lost their official party status. So it was. They were done,” Peterson said. “Well. They pivoted. Brought in Carney, who’d been advising Trudeau. He’s put himself up as an outsider, a competent outsider, a lot of private, private experience in the private domain, you know, a steady hand at the helm.”

He blasted Carney for being Trudeau’s economic advisor since 2020 and an insider for at least a decade. He blasted him for pretending to be an industrialist when he’s one of the leading authorities on anti-business movements, such as diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as environmental, social, and governance initiatives, and the push towards Net Zero.

