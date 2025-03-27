It is great to finally hear clarity on the stupid security clearance liable against Poilievre. It’s like a 10% as serious Russia Collusion hoax attack of him, but is certainly in the same strategic camp. It’s also great to hear him come out bluntly talking about Carney and his unsuitability to be walking around the streets as a free man, let alone be PM. Pierre is way too hopeful about Canadian media though.

