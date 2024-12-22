“I talked to a guy at the Labatt’s Brewery and he told me ‘We’ve given up on ever having a home. We can barely make it. I have three jobs. I feel ashamed when I talk to my kids. They ask why I’m never around. Why we can’t afford a house. I feel like a failure.’

“He didn’t fail, he has been failed. He has been robbed of the promise of Canada. It was a very simple promise, that if you worked hard, you got a good life. It wasn’t fancy or extravagant. You got a house. With a yard. Where you could have kids playing safely. And you could have a nice dog you could afford to feed. And your kids could play safely in the streets. That was the promise….”

Every politician in the UK should watch this speech from @PierrePoilievre and use it as a manual of to how to approach their job.

