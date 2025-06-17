Chris Barber, one of the courageous leaders of the Freedom Convoy was recently found guilty, alongside Tamara Lich, of 2 criminal charges relating to his activities at the Freedom Convoy in early 2022. He has not yet been sentenced, but could be facing jail, house arrest and/or probation time. Chris is a Canadian Trucker from Saskatchewan, and his truck Big Red, seen in the photo below was an iconic part of the Convoy in Ottawa.

Further to this, Chris tells me the prosecutor is coming after his truck - Big Red - to take it as proceeds of crime. Chris is fighting to make sure this outrageous action doesn't succeed, and he needs your help to do so. He says they want to destroy anything that symbolizes the Freedom Convoy.

Donate here >