Ezra Levant has just been sued by Justin Trudeau’s antisemitic censorship appointee, Birju Dattani — he’s suing Ezra personally for $800,000. Dattani was appointed by Trudeau to chair the Canadian Human Rights Commission, that kangaroo court intended to enforce the worst parts of C-63, Trudeau’s atrocious censorship bill. Dattani has written atrocious antisemitic comments, compared Jews to Nazis and Hamas terrorists to Jewish victims of Hitler, and called for a boycott of the Jewish state.

Remember: Dattani was Trudeau’s first choice to be Canada’s censor. There’s no doubt in my mind he would have weaponized the Canadian Human Rights Commission against Rebel News, and against the Conservative Party, and against pro-Israel activists. And that’s exactly what he’s doing with his lawsuit.

PLEASE HELP EZRA.

