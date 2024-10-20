Free speech is under attack. Free speech is the lifeblood of democracy. Free speech is the whole thing, the whole ball game. Free speech is life itself. Please support our Petition 5160 to stop Bill C-63. Please sign this vitally important petition.

It would not be a stretch to compare the Liberal Party’s Bill C-63 (Online Harms Act) with Nazi Germany’s infamous “Enabling Act” of 1933. After all, the latter allowed Germany’s dictator to create unconstitutional laws “without the approval of either parliament or Reich President von Hindenburg” while C-63 creates a regulatory regime that is similarly capable of circumventing your Charter guaranteed civil liberties. One could look far and wide for another piece of Canadian legislation that crushed so many sacred and fundamental Charter rights.

Say NO to Bill C-63, sign e-petition 5160:

TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE PETITION: