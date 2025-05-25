“Everything we are seeing happening right now in real time before our very eyes: Obama, the overthrow of the US and the attendant run-up to World War 3, the reformation of the islamic Caliphate, the economic crimes and creation of catastrophic debt loads, the destruction of the healthcare delivery matrix, the transformation of education into contra-education, the destruction of and hatred of beauty and the elevation and worship of ugliness, and the ascendancy of the satanic # anti-culture, all of this – all of it, can be traced back without too many degrees of separation to these Communist-# infiltrators of the Church and the attempted destruction of the Church, with the primary and “keystone” target being the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. The reason why Western Civilization has capitulated to this attack with near-zero resistance is because of the mass-apostasy caused directly and as-intended by the “reforms” subsequent to the Second Vatican Council.”

