Israel’s assault on the Iranian regime provides the Iranian opposition with an important opportunity, but it remains to be seen if the Iranian opposition will be so bold as to unite in common cause with Israel in overthrowing the Mullahs. Indeed, it is time to see if the Iranian people who have been oppressed by their Mullah overlords over the past forty years will finally unite together to overthrow these overlords or if the fractionalized nature of the Iranian opposition is greater than their desire to be free. As was true in Israel after October 7, only national unity can defend a nation’s identity, and only the people of Iran have the means to choose their own fate. The time to make that choice is today.

