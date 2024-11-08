Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Geert Wilders, who leads the largest political party in the Netherlands, wrote that it “looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam.” “Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets,” Wilders wrote. “Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable.”

“A pogrom in the streets of Amsterdam. We have become the Gaza of Europe,” he added in another post. “Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews.” “I will not accept that. Never,” he wrote. “The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again.”

