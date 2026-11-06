The coup in Poland and the events in Hungary since its General Election in April highlight the similarity of the EU’s tactics against any who resist the strong-arm approach of a behemoth which, under von der Leyen, seems to lend credence to the view that the EU now bases itself on the old USSR. If you reject whatever the deal you are meant to accept, the EU will throw its weight behind an opponent pulled from a hat, and replace you - and one way or another make sure you can never run again. That’s what happened to Viktor Orbán when the EU backed Péter Magyar swept him out of power.

The West has fallen. The East is very much under attack. The EU has interfered in elections in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and more. What we are now witnessing in Poland is von der Leyen’s desperate attempts to force ever more countries to surrender their sovereignty to the German-led EU. Make no mistake, this is a coup. A very EU coup.

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Photo by Wojciech Wyszkowski